VIOLENCE erupted during ‘Million Maga March’ on DC streets

Despite a relatively peaceful start to the ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC on Saturday, November 14, with a few minor outbreaks reported, the rally quickly descended into chaos, with President Trump branding Antifa as ‘scum’ after several brawls broke out.

Thousands of Trump supporters marched on the Washington DC streets towards the Supreme Court, supporting the President’s claim of voter fraud, while counter-protesters, such as Antifa, also showed up. Clashes between the two ensued, with photos showing one Trump supporter lying bloodied on the ground while demonstrators repeatedly kicked his head.

In response the President tweeted: “ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back.

“Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!”

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020



Members of the Proud Boys also turned up, chanting “F**k Antifa” as they marched to Freedom Plaza.

At least 10 people were arrested on Saturday, NBC’s WRC-TV reported.

