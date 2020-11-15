UK’s four options for Christmas lockdown

UK’s four options the government could consider for Christmas lockdown

As December 2 looms, people are left wondering what measures the Government will adopt over the Christmas period, with SAGE experts insisting that some restrictions will need to be in place next month if the virus is to be contained. Here are four options the government could consider over the Christmas period.

One of the most anticipated changes is that the PM may lift the rule of 6 on Christmas Day, so that families can get together to celebrate. A source told The Sun: “The PM is anxious to avoid being portrayed as Scrooge.”

While Johnson has insisted that the current national lockdown “will come to an end” on December 2, the government may need to consider a return to the tier system throughout the country, if only to avoid an extension of the total lockdown. If the R rate is not brought down, MPs would have to vote on any lockdown extension, but it would likely pass because Labour would probably support it.

Finally, as a fourth option, the four administrations of the UK are considering a joint approach to the Christmas period. In a COBRA meeting on Monday, November 9, they “agreed on the importance of coordinating public messaging, in particular on travel both within the UK and abroad.”

