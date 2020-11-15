UK Weather Forecast: Met Office Issues Yellow Warnings for Heavy Showers and Strong Winds’.

Britain has been told to brace for another wet day as the Met Office issued a series of yellow warnings. ‘Heavy showers could hit Britain today, bringing with it strong winds across south-eastern England,’ said the MET.

The latest weather advice follows days of unsettled weather, with strong winds and heavy showers all around the country. Forecasters have now warned the end of the month will continue to follow a similar pattern, with more rain and winds expected. A Met Office forecaster said: “It’s going to be a wet and windy end to the weekend, with more rain to come on Sunday. Perhaps there will be a few brighter spells but also some thundery showers.”

