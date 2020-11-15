UK reports 168 COVID deaths and 24,962 new cases

THE UK reports, on Sunday, November 15, that there have been 168 COVID deaths and 24,962 new cases, according to the latest data.

In positive news, the number of cases dropped since data reported on Saturday, November 14, showed there were 26,860 new cases.

In more encouraging signs, the daily number of new deaths reported within 28 days of a positive test fell to 168.

The number of deaths reported on Saturday was 462, so thankfully, the country saw a significant drop, although the cumulative total is now at 51,934.

Also, some negative news has come out from Norfolk which announced that it has had to close its COVID testing site due to a coronavirus outbreak following several members of staff having tested positive for the virus.

According to a spokesperson from operator G4S, “On Sunday November 15, a testing site at Postwick, Norwich, was closed after several staff reported positive coronavirus tests.

“The site will be deep cleaned as per PHE (Public Health England) guidelines and reopened as soon as possible. Those with tests booked have been redirected to nearby test sites.”

