Two Policia Nacional officers rescue 10-month-old baby from drowning

TWO Policia Nacional officers rescue a 10-month-old baby from drowning in Valencia, on Saturday, November 14.

In an incident that took place at around 3.30pm, the officers were alerted by the baby’s aunt after the baby was having difficulty breathing.

Within two minutes of the emergency call, the two heroic officers arrived, and suspecting that the infant could be having a cardiac arrest, they took it immediately to La Fe Hospital, Valencia.

On the way to the hospital, the baby was pale, had purple lips and was unresponsive, while his aunt tried to resuscitate him.

With the quick actions of the police officers and the baby’s aunt, the young baby’s life was saved and left in a stable condition at the hospital.

