Three 12-year-old girls rescued from ravine

THREE 12-year-old girls, and a father who tried to help them, have been rescued from a ravine in the Lleida municipality of Sort, Catalonia, on Saturday, November 14.

Firemen of the Generalitat were called to the scene around 7pm after being alerted to their difficult situation in the hard to access area in Montardit del Baix.

Rescat al vespre de 3 nenes de 12a i el pare d'una d'elles a barranc de difícil accés de #Montardit

Les noies, en veure que no podien baixar, van avisar l'adult. El lloc era molt complicat i vam enviar 1 dotació de #Sort i els #GRAE, que els van rescatar amb cordes. Estan tots bé pic.twitter.com/OseoV22eMH — Bombers (@bomberscat) November 15, 2020



Thankfully for the three 12-year-old girls, and the man himself, he was able to notify the emergency services who sent two units of firefighters to the area, one of them from the GRAE special rescue group, who rescued the four.

They all escaped unharmed but were a little shaken up.

