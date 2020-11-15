Thousands of flamingos arrive in Doñana

THOUSANDS of flamingos have arrived at Doñana National Park in Huelva to spend the winter.

They are amongst several species of aquatic birds which travel to the Doñana Marshes, part of the Guadalquivir River, from all over Spain and northern Europe, when the colder weather arrives.

Seeing their arrival and the sea of pink feathers is considered amongst birdwatchers to be one of the most beautiful sites of the year.

The area is one of the largest bird reservations in Europe, and over the past few days, some 70,000 flamingos have arrived and can now be seen there searching for food.

They will stay until the spring or even the summer, when they will then leave the space available to other species of birds.

