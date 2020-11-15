The Entire World’s COVID Could Almost Fit on a TEASPOON!

The World’s Covid almost fits on a TEASPOON- a mathematician says.

The total volume of coronavirus infecting more than 53million people is just 0.2 fl oz and the total volume of the 53m cases of the disease worldwide is 8ml, with a normal teaspoon holding 6ml. TV mathematician Matt Parker came up with a figure, saying the virus particles are so small you could fit everyone single one in the world onto a teaspoon and estimates there are 3.3 million billion Covid-19 cells running rampant in the human population at the moment.

Brainbox Matt Parker made several assumptions to come up with the figure but says that even at the upper end of his estimates, all the Covid virus on the planet would fit inside a shot glass! The virus is so small in fact that it is a million times smaller than a human cell.

Parker, a contributor to Radio 4’s science show Infinite Monkey Cage, started with an estimate of the number of cells in each virus sufferer based on the viral load measured from swabs and research published in the medical journal The Lancet. Using the figure of 300,000 new cases per day worldwide and assuming each one was infected for 14 days, he said he easily calculated the number of people currently carrying the virus.

Coronavirus latest data

More than 53 million cases of Covid-19 have now been recorded worldwide. The US has surpassed 10.8 million cases and 245,000 deaths, as states continue to break daily records. An influential Covid-19 model projects the US death toll may reach 439,000 by March 1.

