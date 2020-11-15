Sunday Debate – What can’t you live without in lockdown?

WITH new restrictions and curfews back in place our purchasing priorities are set to change again.

The lockdown in March saw us sign up to Netflix, buy all sorts of craft, home improvement and baking supplies from Amazon and join online fitness and health groups.

There is no doubt that life as we knew it changed in March, 2020.

Some people, because of the nature of their jobs, still went to work, many of them helped save the lives of those who had to stay in their homes providing food drop offs and companionship through video calls like Zoom and Facetime.

People adapted. People complained. Yet, as I began asking friends how their lives changed while in lockdown, I was surprised at the variety of replies.

Some people did spring cleaning, started baking and have a sour-dough starter now bubbling away in the kitchen and homegrown herb pots on the window in the kitchen.

Others did some interior decorating, by painting walls in their home. Curiously, most chose light, cheerful colours, rather than the grey-blue that was popular a few months before. A ray of sunshine in their lives, perhaps?

Most though I hate to confess, drank too much, ate too much and did far less than they wish they had.

It was for most, the first time since being a child, that they experienced much less responsibility. Without the need to go to work each day we sat on the sofa watching Netflix eating cookies and flicking through Facebook with an alcoholic beverage.

If we had to live without one thing through another lockdown I think it’s safe to say the majority of us would give up anything except Netflix.

I’m not saying taking the time to relax and do nothing wasn’t at all beneficial, spending more time with our partners and children was, of course, the biggest blessing of the year, but if we end up housebound again what would you do differently?

Whilst Amazon, JustEat and Netflix are benefitting from the pandemic is there a way we can take our purchases elsewhere to give back to our community?

Are the local stores and restaurants in your area doing enough to be available with home deliveries so you can support them?

What can’t you live without in lockdown?

Let’s hear your opinions on how to live with lockdowns.

Remember to keep it civil and respectful, everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

