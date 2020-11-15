SEVEN limousine riding women, all from separate households, have been fined for breaching COVID restrictions after West Midlands Police caught them together.

-- Advertisement --



The police stopped the fancy vehicle in Bilston, a market town in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on Saturday night, November 14 as it travelled to Sedgley.

The seven limousine riding women were each fined £200 for breaching the new regulations which state people must not mix with those from other households indoors, as of November 5.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Police said: “The vehicle was initially stopped in Bilston, where all seven, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, alleged they lived in the same household.

“On alighting the vehicle in Sedgley, it became clear to officers this was not the case and the fines were issued.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Seven limousine riding women fined for breaching COVID restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.