IN order to allow itself to pay a dividend to shareholders, Banco Santander will be creating 722.5 million shares which will distributed as a rights issue on the basis of 1 new share for every 23 held.

This has a value (at market price) of €361.2 million and was approved by shareholders earlier this year after the 2019 dividend was cancelled at the behest of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Shareholders will expect to receive their new shares by December 11 although prior to that each shareholder may choose between receiving new Santander shares or selling their rights on the market.

