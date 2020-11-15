Royal Family ‘furious’ over Netflix’s The Crown ‘lies’ – ‘the public shouldn’t be fooled’

Prince Charles closest friends have launched a blistering attack on The Crown last night, accusing producers of the hit Netflix drama of ‘trolling on a Hollywood budget’. Some of the Prince’s closest confidantes have also accused the streaming giant of exploiting the Royal Family’s pain for financial gain and raged that ‘fiction is presented as fact’ in its twisted version of events.

The Crown, a hit Netflix show, has over four seasons chronicled the life of The Queen starting shortly before her 1952 coronation. The fourth series, which launches today, covers Charles’s doomed marriage to Princess Diana, her eating disorders and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

A number of Royal insiders were fiercely critical of how key events are depicted. One said: “The new series paints the Prince and Duchess in a very unflattering light but at least at the start of reality shows like The Only Way Is Essex they admit that some scenes have been invented for entertainment. There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories – it’s all very two-dimensional.”

“The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened. The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

