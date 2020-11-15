Republican ‘hangs’ Joe Biden mannequin from house

Republican who ‘hangs’ Joe Biden mannequin from his house is ‘protested under the first amendment’

Eric Harvey, of Brentwood, California, hung a mannequin from a noose off the roof of his house on Thursday night, November12. The sign around the mannequin’s neck read:

“Sleepy Joe (Cheater)”

This understandably caused tensions to rise outside Harvey’s California home, where Black Lives Matter and anti-Trump protesters clashed with Republican supporters. Neighbours converged on the streets, some in outrage over the ‘lynching’ decal, while others applauded his anti-Democrat sentiments.

One resident of the neighbourhood Veronica Perez, speaking to local reporters on the scene, said: “This is not okay, that is not okay for him to do that. Brentwood is not racist, it’s beautiful, and we don’t support that.”

Police stated that the Costa Contra District Attorney said the display was not criminal on the basis of offensive expression being protected under the first amendment.

