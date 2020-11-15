Primark creates 300 jobs in Marbella

NEW Primark store creates 300 jobs in Marbella

Primark has announced the opening of its new store in Marbella, to be located in the La Cañada Shopping Center. Located in a former gym, the new two-storey store aims to employ more than 300 people.

The news comes as a big boost to the local economy, after the brand announced major losses due to lockdowns only a few days ago. Primark has more than 45 establishments spread throughout Spain and has a workforce of more than 7,000 employees.

Primark have invested more than €11million in the new Marbella project and are asking people who are living in the area to apply for the much-coveted positions as soon as possible.

Primark’s local advert reads:

‘Are you looking for a good paying job? Would you like to work in the new Primark that will open in Marbella? Perfect! If you are from Marbella or you live in the area, do not miss any details about the job news. You can jump right into the process of submitting your resume to Primark right now.’

