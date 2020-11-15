Policing stepped up in Paris due to lack of Covid lockdown compliance

POLICING has had to be stepped up over the weekend in Paris due to a lack of Covid lockdown compliance from its residents.

According to Prime Minister Jean Castex, a number of people were defying strict lockdown rules imposed by the government and were not abiding by the rules as strictly as during the country’s first lockdown.

Illegal parties, one hosting up to 400 people at Joinville-Le-Pont near Paris, have been broken up, in blatant defiance of the new rules, which state people must stay indoors apart from trips to buy food or other essential goods, or for a brief hour of exercise.

France also states that people must carry signed documents to justify why they are outside after new lockdown rules were introduced at the end of October.

In more policing measures, motorists travelling through the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris were also being stopped and checked to make sure they had the necessary signed documents and were wearing masks, as required by the law.

