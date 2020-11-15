Spanish police patrols are guarding the entrances to schools across Palma Mallorca after being alerted of attempted ‘child-snatching’ by petrified parents.

The Spanish National Police are on patrol in the vicinity of schools in Palma in an attempt to calm fears over the attempted abduction of children sparked by an incident that happened on Friday. According to reports, an eight-year-old boy was approached by two men in a van as he was on his way home from school in Son Rapinya. Palma police officers spoke to the boy later and confirmed that his version of events was perfectly credible and that he had been very scared.

Similar reports from different parts of Mallorca have in recent weeks been in Cala Ratjada, Consell, Esporles and Montuiri as well as in Santa Maria when a young girl was approached while she was waiting for her grandmother outside her school. This time it is understood that there was a single individual in a van who tried to entice her into the vehicle.

Local police routinely mount traffic controls near schools, but in Palma, there will now also be some National Police patrols with plainclothes officers deployed to look out for anything suspicious. A police spokesman has said that there is no need for alarm and that all necessary measures are being taken. With regard to the Son Rapinya incident, images from security cameras in the area are being examined, and, hopefully, police can gain evidence from the recordings.

This is an on-going investigation so please check back for updates.

