Police shut down party in Marbella that Omar Montes was going to attend

THE Marbella Local Police shut down a party which the singer Omar Montes was scheduled to attend.

It has been reported by Europa Press that in an urbanization in the nucleus of San Pedro Alcántara, that the Local Police arrived at around 9.15pm, proceeding to identify the guests and to vacate the house.

Among the people identified, who came from different provinces, was the promoter of the party, they have indicated, 23 offences took places-one of the attendees was a minor, the majority of participants were without a mask, dancing and without respecting social distancing.

These sanctions will be sent by the Local Police of Marbella to the Junta de Andalucía, which is the one that will establish whether there is a sanction and the number of fines issued.

At this party, over 40 influencers gathered in a villa in Marbella, according to Málaga Hoy, organized by a company dedicated to holding events with the assistance of singer Omar Montes.

