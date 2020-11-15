Police put a stop to a party in Providence Place

POLICE had to put a stop to a party in Providence Place, Brighton on Friday, November 13.

A gathering of about 50 people was found by Brighton Police after they were alerted to the ‘illegal’ party at one of the city’s community centres.

Members of the public called the police to inform them that there was a party being held that potentially broke COVID regulations.

Police attended the scene and issued a dispersal order, although it is unknown if any fines were issued.

The latest rule breakers in Brighton comes after a whopping £10,000 (€11,100) fine was issued to a house party organiser who hosted 100 people at a property in Norwich Drive on Saturday, October 31.