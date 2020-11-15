PEOPLE travelling from Spain to Ireland can avoid the 14 day quarantine by taking a PCR test

The Irish Government announced on November 11 that passengers returning to Ireland for any red country, including Spain, can submit themselves for a Covid PCR test after self-isolating for just 5 days. If the results for coronavirus are negative, people won’t have to restrict their movements any longer. The new measures come into place at the end of November.

This is great news for expats living abroad, meaning that people can realistically travel home to Ireland if they choose for the holidays and not have to quarantine for two weeks. However, with PCR testing only available privately, travellers will be stung with a bill of up to €200.

Minister of State with Responsibility for European Affairs Thomas Byrne, told Radio One’s Morning Ireland that the measures aren’t being put in place to encourage travel.

“It’s important to remember we are still in Level 5 restrictions and people are being asked not to travel except for the reasons set out in the regulations. This isn’t a mechanism to open the doors it’s a mechanism to allow travel where that’s possible,” he said.

