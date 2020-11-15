The man, Pensioner Dave Edwards locals dubbed Mr Christmas had been decorating his home for more than Forty (40) years.

Dave Edwards from Watford has been decorating his house with Christmas decorations for the past 42 years, including this year 2020.

This year after decorating his home and turning it into a Christmas winter wonderland Dave “Mr Christmas” has sadly died aged 86 succumbing to bowel cancer.

His daughter Sharon Markham turned on the lights instead at his home in Croxley Green Watford.

MR Edwards, ‘Dave’, sadly died just one day before turning the lights on this year, He has raised hundreds of pounds over the years for local charities and up to 2000 people, each year came to see his lights.

His Daughter Sharon was just 8 years old when he first started decorating the house and garden with thousands of Christmas lights and even a grotto and reindeer.

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss CBE said of ‘Dave’ it was an “honour to know him.”

The switch-on went ahead as planned in the spirit of Christmas and his daughter Sharon has vowed to keep decorating the house each year in his name Mr ‘Dave’ Edwards.

