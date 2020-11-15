Party of over 200 people broken up in La Marina

A PARTY of over 200 people was broken up by Policia Local in La Marina after seriously breaching COVID-19 rules on Friday, November 13.

Officers from the Valencia Police broke up the party, which was seriously violating coronavirus security and prevention measures, inside a Navy premise at around 10.40pm.

When officers inspected the establishment they found “basic security measures for pandemic prevention” were not being respected and following being evicted from the premises, 18 violation acts were issued for coronavirus violations and six for disobedience to attendees.

Councillor Aaron Cano, said “We will not allow this kind of action,” noting that “together we must be able to make this small part of the population understand that these actions have repercussions against all of us, against our health, against our future and against our economy.

“Ultimately, we will not tolerate these attitudes that put the interest of a few above the general interest. We have not allowed it and we will not allow it. And we will bring down the full force of the law on these attitudes,” he insisted.

