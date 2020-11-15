Orihuela battles booze in National Day Without Alcohol campaign

ORIHUELA battles against the negative effects of booze as it commemorates the National Day Without Alcohol campaign on Sunday, November 15.

The initiative, launched by the Councillor for Health, José Galiano, through the Community Prevention of Addictive Behaviors Unit of Orihuela (UPCCA), consists of different posters intending to raise awareness about the physical and psychological damage that booze produces in the body.

The campaign, entitled “With Alcohol, Keep Your Distance”, will also set to deny some of the myths related to alcohol consumption and COVID-19.

Galiano spoke on this, stating: “during the pandemic, erroneous information has been generated in relation to its consumption and the virus, such as that alcohol can protect against contagion, that it helps to cope with the situation or that it is a valid option for disconnect and relate, therefore it is important to influence the awareness of the population, especially the youngest.”

