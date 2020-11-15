Murcia to incorporate one thousand new pieces of outdoor gym equipment

DESPITE restrictions, lockdowns and fear of COVID contamination, Murcia is set to incorporate one thousand new pieces of outdoor gym equipment.

The council has already begun the introduction of the ‘bio-healthy’ equipment among more than 3,000 green areas of the municipality.

According to mayor José Guillén, “We are designing these areas [so] that [they] can be enjoyed by both children and adults, covering all ages and all profiles. These areas become open-air gyms, available to all residents and that improve their health and quality of life.”

The council has highlighted 12 ways in which the one thousand new pieces of outdoor gym equipment will help the residents of the municipality:

Activates and stimulates altered physical (muscular, joint) abilities. It promotes the capacity for physical (respiratory – cardiac) and psychological effort. Maintains the functionality of daily life activities for longer. Helps to control physical alterations typical of dependency processes. Prevents dementia and helps that when it appears it is less harmful. Maintains and maintains strength and mobility to remain functional and independent. Increases energy and motivation to do activities. Improves coordination, posture and balance reducing the risk of falls. Prevents and helps control diabetes, overweight, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis and osteopathies. Maintains muscle mass. Improves mood and sense of well-being. Improves quality of sleep and helps establish healthy daily routines.

