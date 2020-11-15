MURCIA gets two new Police Inspectors and adds 132 more officers after the Governing Board approves further appointments.

The new Local Police Inspectors of Murcia have joined El Espinar (Segovia) City Council and the Fortuna City Council, respectively, whilst the Local Police force has increased by a total of 132 officers.

In addition to the two new Police Inspectors, Murcia has also announced that 44 new officers have completed the training course, following five months of intensive training, and will now begin a practice period on the streets accompanying veteran officers.

All of the 44 agents will be used to increase the troops in the 9 barracks that are distributed by the districts of the municipality: La Alberca, Beniaján, Alquerías, El Palmar, La Raya, El Esparragal, Puente Tocinos, Los Martínez del Puerto and Espinardo, which, together with the El Infante and La Flota barracks, constitute the proximity division.

