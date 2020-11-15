A brand new and innovative project to house the elderly has been announced in Marbella.

Public care Homes for the elderly have been few and far between in Malaga and Marbella, so the announcement that a facility is finally going to be built is very welcome news.

The facility will be a public one and cater to around 125 older adults with varying different needs and from various backgrounds.

This ambitious project will be presented for tender to construction companies and development specialists with a view to the much-needed project and homes within it, to be completed on or before 2023

The site of the construction, Trapiche del Prado was formerly a Sugar mill, and also facilitated the making of wine and brandy, in fact, the “old mill” was donated to Marbella, by the maker of wines and brandy “Mateo Alvarez” nearly Thirty (30) years ago.

This area will see repair construction and revitalising, making the site useful again and using land previously dormant and in ruin.

