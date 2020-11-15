Man with ten outstanding arrest warrants finally caught in Alicante

A MAN with ten outstanding arrest warrants for various crimes of fraud and forgery has finally been caught and arrested in Alicante.

In an investigation that lasted six-months, Policia Nacional officers were able to track down and arrest a 44-year-old man who was wanted on some serious charges, including causing harm to others.

Officers of the Provincial Police of Alicante became aware of a person who was wanted by the Spanish authorities and had been evading justice and avoiding arrest.

The man used false documentation and moved houses up to three times, using mirrors from the windows of the house to detect any police presence, before officers were finally able to arrest him after requesting a court order because he had hidden inside the house without leaving.

Following the arrest of the man, who has been placed at the disposal of the Court of Guard Instruction of the town of Alicante, others have been charged with an alleged crime of forgery as he had used false documentation to acquire two high-end cars from a dealership.

After extended research, one of the dealerships was located in Germany.

