MAN City look to Replace Aguero with Laurato Martinez when the Prolific hitman’s Contract expires next Summer.

With Sergio Aguero’s contract due to finish in Summer 2021 and the fact that he has already stated he will not sign a new contract, it is reported that City have turned their attention to another Argentinian, in the shape of Inter Milan’s 23-year-old forward Martinez, who has yet to sign an extension to his current Inter contract.

Martinez was widely tipped to join Barcelona last season, but Inter Milan’s €111 million price tag ended their interest, a figure that mega-rich City might well be prepared to pay to reinforce their attacking options, and coach Pep Guardiola will surely relish the opportunity to work with a player who is still young, yet already a regular fixture as the No9 for Argentia, making Laurato a perfect fit to replace Aguero, although they will be pretty big boots to fill, as Sergio is Man City’s all-time record goal-scorer.

As well as Martinez, several other names that have been touted by Eurosport are, yet another Argentinian, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, one of football’s all-time greats, who will be a free agent in the Summer of 2021, or the prolific young Norwegian, Erling Haaland, currently at Borrusia Dortmund, whose father Alf-Inge, used to be a Man City player some years ago.

