Maintenance and improvement works for Elche Football Club

MAINTENANCE and improvement works have been approved for Elche Football Club whilst there are no games being played in LaLiga Santander due to the international break.

The club has taken advantage of the break to carry out maintenance and improvement works on the Martínez Valero stadium lawn, as they look to inject even more quality into the franjiverde pitch as they continue to improve their excellent facilities now they are in the top flight.

The improvement works began immediately on the pitch after the match against RC Celta on Saturday, November 7, with the Servi-Cizarra company overseeded it with 400 kg of English ryegrass to give the grass greater density, before sandblasting it with silica sand to cover the seed.

These works are part of the plan to improve the quality of the pitch that began with the end of the 2019-2020 season and that has a single objective, according to the club: “that the Martínez Valero presents an impeccable appearance in the home matches of our Elche CF in LaLiga Santander.”

