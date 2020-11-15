Los Montesinos introduces a scratch card to help boost local business

LOS MONTESINOS introduces a scratch card, called Scratch and Win, to help boost local business, especially in the commercial, hospitality and professional sectors that still have establishments open to the public.

The scheme means that as of December 1, purchases, including food and drinks, in local establishments could win you a prize.

The initiative to promote and boost consumption in Los Montesinos has been announced by the Department of Commerce and Development, in collaboration with the Los Montesinos Merchants and Related Association.

Businesses that want to offer the scratch cards have until November 27, to fill out the campaign participation form and receive the scratch cards that will then be given to customers who make purchases over €10.

Residents, who have from December 1 to January 30, 2021, to make purchases of products and/or services over €10, will receive a scratch card that may contain a prize of up to €100, which can then be exchanged in an upcoming purchase at the store where the card was obtained.

