London Magistrates Fine Passenger £1,700 for Refusing to Wear Face Mask on Bus Two Days in a Row.

In another case, a pregnant mum was ordered to pay a £194 fine by the court for failing to wear a face mask despite claiming she had dropped hers while running to catch a bus in London she said.

Frederick Adomako-Frimpong, 49, from Stratford, east London, was among dozens of people fined at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday for failing to wear a face-covering on public transport in July. The court heard he had provided “no reasonable excuse” for not having a suitable covering at Stratford bus station on July 15.

Transport for London (TfL) staff stopped Adomako-Frimpong again the following day for the same reason. He was given a combined fine of £1,710 for the offences after not paying his fixed penalty notice of £100 within 28 days.

The court heard that another offender had sworn at police officers when asked why they had no face covering, while another person said they refused because wearing a mask would “make no difference”. A number of defendants at the court said they had either forgotten about the rules or had left their face covering at home.

Across the UK, it is required for face coverings to be worn for the full duration of all journeys on the public transport network to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those who fail to do so could be denied travel or face police enforcing a fine. Tim Caig, representing TfL, said: “No one enjoys wearing a mask but most people see the logic of it.”

