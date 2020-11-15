It’s quicker by train for the Vega Baja

THE mayors of Orihuela and Torrevieja are pushing for a railway link between their municipalities.

Emilio Bascuñana and Eduardo Dolon recently presented a study by Alicante University’s Civil Engineering department for the future connection between Orihuela, Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa .

The project would answer one of the Vega Baja’s greatest needs by uniting the coast and the interior with an alternative to the CV-95 road, Bascuña declared.

Plans will now be submitted to the Generalitat as well as the central government’s Ministry of Public Works.

The proposed line would take advantage of Orihuela’s intermodal station which integrates the AVE highspeed connection, the cercanias local line as well bus and coach terminals.

Orihuela’s AVE stop was key to the project because it would open up so many travel options for the area, Bascuñana pointed out.

He revealed that the two town halls are considering public-private finance and asked neighbouring municipalities to support the project so that it could be carried out as soon as possible.

“This is really good news for the Vega Baja,” Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon said.

“It is a totally viable project and is what the southern Valencian Community deserves.”

Dolon went on to say that now was the right time for the regional government to include the rail scheme in its Plan VegaRenhave Vega Baja regeneration scheme.

The two mayors hope to meet the Generalitat president and request a Budget allocation to draw up preliminary draft, Dolon said.

