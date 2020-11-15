AN immigrant has been arrested in Jaén for setting a huge fire to a house in which they stayed with other seasonal workers.

-- Advertisement --



The alleged perpetrator of the incident, which took place in the neighbourhood known as Camino Viejo in the Villanueva del Arzobispo municipality at around 8pm on Sunday, November 15, was said to have behaved very aggressively after setting the fire, with eyewitnesses saying that they even threw a gas cylinder outside the house, hitting a vehicle in the process.

Guardia Civil officers made the arrest whilst the local fire department tried to get the blaze under control, as the house, which may have still had people inside – although it hasn’t been confirmed, where the temporary workers participating in the olive harvesting campaign were staying.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Immigrant arrested in Jaén for setting fire to a house”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.