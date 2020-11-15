ILLEGAL immigrant died after falling into faulty recycling machine at £3 per hour job

Father-of-six Gul Daad Khan, 36, who was an illegal immigrant, died on October 12, 2016 when he climbed on top of a baler used to crush cardboard after it became blocked and fell in. An inquest this year determined he died of “crush asphyxia”.

Assistant coroner James Bennett told the inquest that many safety features had been disabled.

“No actions had been taken in response to safety concerns raised in prior Health & Safety audits. No risk assessments had been carried out. No safe systems of work were in place for general working, or for clearing blockages.

“No training had been carried out. No supervision was in place,” he said.”

Mr Khan’s colleague told officials that he and the victim worked at the Digbeth, Birmingham site owned by Cardboard 4 Cash Ltd, six days a week, 11 hours a day, for just £3.18 per hour.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive said: “The investigation into the incident is ongoing and HSE continues to support and liaise with West Midlands Police who retain primacy of the investigation, in accordance with the Work Related Death Protocol.

