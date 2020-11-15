Hot showers on wheels in the Vega Baja

A RED CROSS mobile day centre (Cedimo) now visits Vega Baja towns bringing assistance to the homeless.

Their ages vary from 18 to 70 and many are immigrants, agricultural day-labourers working without contracts although there are also Spaniards whose circumstances have altered dramatically during the health crisis.

As well as food, clothing and footwear, the converted campervan has a shower and first-aid facilities, explained Victor Blasco who is in charge of the Cedimo.

Most of the users will have first hot shower in days, Blasco said, and they also receive facemasks and hand-gel, which they would otherwise not have access to.

