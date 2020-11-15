Helping the birds and the bees in Rojales

ROJALES now belongs to a network of municipalities working together to help pollinators adapt to climate change.

Antonio Perez, Rojales mayor and Jose Manuel Catarineu, president of the Anse naturalist association, recently signed an agreement that encourages town halls in Alicante, Murcia and Almeria to implement the central government’s Pollinators Conservation Strategy.

Municipalities undertake to adopt conservation measures that will draw pollinators – principally bees but also wasps, flies, beetles, birds, bats and small mammals – to their green spaces and municipal allotments.

Anse, which supplies both seeds and seedlings as well as wild bee nest boxes, also monitors and assess participating municipalities.

