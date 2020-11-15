FRANCE records 302 more COVID deaths and now totals 44,548 who have sadly died from the virus.

According to data released by the health ministry on Sunday, November 15, France also registered 27,228 new confirmed cases of COVID, taking the number to 1,981,827.

France’s death toll is now the seventh-highest in the world.

However, the numbers do show a decline in those reported on Saturday, November 14, as strict rules and enforcement has been implemented throughout the country.

Macron took to his Twitter account to remind the public of basic health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Our fight against the epidemic involves all of us and the next few days will be decisive,” he wrote.

