Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has passed away

FORMER England, Spurs and Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence has sadly passed away at the age of 72 after his family confirms that the footballing legend “passed away peacefully”.

The goalie, who was capped 61 times by England and famously battled legendary Peter Shilton for the number one jersey in the 1980’s, was an ambassador with Prostate Cancer UK after confirming he was living with the illness.

A statement from the family read: “With great sadness, we write to let you know that Ray Clemence passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his loving family.

“After fighting so hard, for such a long time, he’s now at peace and in no more pain.

“The family would like to say a huge thank you, for all the love and support that he’s received over the years.

“He was loved so much by us all and he will never be forgotten.”

Clemence won five league titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, three European Cups and two Uefa Cups with Liverpool and added another FA Cup and another Uefa Cup with Spurs before joining Glenn Hoddle’s team in 1996 as goalkeeping coach, before calling time on his illustrious 23-year career in 2013.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ray Clemence’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

