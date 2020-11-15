Ford EcoSport Active proves big adventures can come in small packages

THE new Ford EcoSport Active proves that big adventures can come in small packages!

The Ford EcoSport compact sports utility vehicle delivers versatility, capability, rugged styling and sophisticated technologies for customers in Europe.

Each Ford EcoSport Active variant features unique exterior and interior styling alongside increased ride height and additional body protection for greater rough-road capability, in what is the perfect car for adventure-loving customers to get the most from their active lifestyles.

Offering powerful, fuel-efficient 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol and 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engines, EcoSport is also available as sporty ST-Line and stylish Titanium variants, with advanced technologies including; SYNC 3 connectivity, Pre-Collision Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Dynamic, bold and refined exterior styling can be enhanced with optional extended contrasting painted roof colours. A user-centric, upscale interior offers a superior occupant experience with floating central 8-inch touchscreen.

