An experienced champions league referee has admitted there are pre-determined decisions with V.A.R.

The most transparent look at referees and their role in a game will take place tomorrow Monday the 16th of November on “UEFA TV” the ‘unprecedented’ documentary “Man in the Middle.” is shown in full for the first time.

This is a must-see for football fans and is free to watch with registration.

The “video assistant referee” is now part of everyday life in football.

In a game between Atletico and Juventus, the referee Felix Zwayer admitted when he was called over to the monitor, to view the previous incident, he knew it meant the decision would be overturned. An Alvaro morata goal would be disallowed, and this decision had the potential to change the face of the game.

This four-part documentary “Man in the Middle” which UEFA is releasing, gives unprecedented access to the workings of football officials and in particular the impact of V.A.R. on the game.

Referees know they will change their mind if they are called over to view the pitchside monitor exclaims official Felix Zwayer in the programme.

The English referees involved in the documentary are Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver.

“Man in the middle” will be shown in four parts and is, without doubt, the most revealing documentary concerning referees made to date, its entertaining, thought-provoking, human and at the same time casts serious doubt over whether V.A.R. is good for the game, an issue which is clearly the biggest topic of discussion at the moment.

