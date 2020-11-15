FERRARI’S F8 Tributo triumphs at the 2020 Sport Auto Awards, as it continues its winning tradition.

The F8 Tributo has received a prestigious award from the leading German automotive magazine, Sport Auto, with the car being named Best Imported Production Coupé Over €150,000 for the second year running, having triumphed in the same category in the 2019 edition.

The Sport Auto Awards, which this year skipped their traditional prize-giving ceremony due to Covid-19 restrictions, are amongst the most coveted in the entire motor sector with the winning cars in the various categories decided in a special poll by the readers of the German magazine Sport Auto.

Ferrari’s F8 Tributo is the mid-rear-engined sports car that represents the highest expression of the Prancing Horse’s classic two-seater Berlinetta.

Its name is also an homage to Ferrari’s most powerful ever V8 which won the International Engine of the Year award four years running, and was also voted the best engine of the last two decades.

