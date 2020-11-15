ENGLAND Football manager Gareth Southgate Had Coronavirus but Kept it a Secret from the England Squad.

Southgate, the 50-year-old England manager, tested positive for coronavirus around October 25, but kept the news secret from his players, for fear of disrupting plans for important upcoming matches, and never attended any Premiership matches in person, that he would normally have gone to, to check on potential England players.

He went into a 10-day self-isolation at his home in North Yorkshire, before returning a negative test on November 5, mainly it is claimed, due to his high levels of fitness for his age, with a source commenting, “He’s a professional, he just got on with it. Fortunately, he’s very fit for his age”.

The England camp and players are tested for the virus at regular intervals, and Southgate had several tests since November 5, all returning a negative result.

His obvious physical and mental strength was proved when he appeared earlier in 2020 on Bear Gryll’s wilderness survival show on ITV, with Gryll’s saying about him, “The wild always rewards commitment and courage, and Gareth has both of these qualities in spades”.

Southgate has been a staunch supporter of the NHS throughout the pandemic and showed no signs of any after-effects to the virus last Thursday, November 12, when his England team beat Ireland at Wembley and he was in high spirits yesterday, Friday, November 13, when conducting a press conference for the Nation’s League match against Belgium.

