Don’t call the doctor in Torre de la Horadada

AUXILIARY health centres in Torre de la Horadada, Mil Palmeras and Pinar de Campoverde will have no doctor on November 16, 20 or 25.

There was a similar situation on October 28 and on November 4 and 9, residents told Pilar de la Horadada town hall, although the local government cannot intervene as the outsourced service is provided by Ribera Salud.

Meanwhile the Torre de la Horadada centre does not have an internet connection and doctors have not been able to access Ribera Salud’s Florence programme when carrying out the online consultations that are currently preferred on health and safety grounds.

