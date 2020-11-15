Cyclone “Theta” Hits Canary islands

The tropical cyclone “Theta” is heading for the canary islands with up to 80 kilometres per hour winds.

-- Advertisement --



AEMET the meteorological agency has decided to keep the alert at ‘Yellow’ on this Sunday the 15th of November, despite the weakening of the cyclone in the past 24 hours.

The islands of Tenerife and La Palma will bear some impact of the cyclone ” although a depleted one.

It is expected that rainfall of between ten and fifteen litres per hour will fall on those islands affected.

In Asturias and Galicia, there are also alerts issued from AEMET that indicate strong waves in those areas and rainfall of up to forty (40) litres per hour, in particular the province of Pontevedra. The map featured shows the previous trajectory of the cyclone.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cyclone hits canary islands”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.