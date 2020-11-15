CRISTIANO Ronaldo’s £1.3million Luxury Villa in Marbella is an incredible four-bedroom top-of-the-range pad, for the super-rich.



The Juventus and Portugal footballing superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has added a brand new home to his already vast £27million property empire, with the purchase of a £1.3million exclusive 4-bedroomed villa on a luxury development, ‘The Heights’, nicknamed “The Superstars Cul De Sac”, on La Resina golf course, near to the world-famous resort of Marbella in Southern Spain, with his close neighbour being Conor McGregor, the notorious UFC superstar.

The villas have stunning views across the Mediterranean Sea, and feature such luxury items as infinity pools, cinema rooms, a private gym, and LED-lit driveways, whilst being set on a beautifully landscaped golf course.

The 35-year-old footballing legend, famed for his extravagant spending, is reportedly worth a mind-blowing fortune of £365million and closed a highly lucrative lifetime sponsorship deal worth £800million in 2016, with Nike.

Ronaldo is currently being connected with rumours of a move back to his old club, Manchester United, as his current contract with Juventus in Turin, Italy, comes near to expiring, but as yet, it is only speculation.

