COVID Outbreak at Scottish Care Home Kills Three and Leaves Dozens Infected

COVID Outbreak at Scottish Care Home Kills Three and Leaves Dozens of Staff and Residents Infected.

DOZENS of residents and staff members have now tested positive for coronavirus at Mavis Bank unit in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow as it emerged three people living there had passed away from the bug. The ‘under-fire’ care home confirmed 29 residents had now caught the bug along with 14 of its staff members. The news emerged days after inspectors raised “significant concern” earlier this month over cleanliness at the home.

Relatives of one resident, who has since tested positive, said: “Someone at the home must have let their guard down for this to happen. It’s been extremely stressful and we’re often not hearing things first hand. It’s just incredibly worrying. We just need answers over what’s happened here.”

The Care Inspectorate had found the standards of care there were “weak” and ordered a deep clean of the building only days before the present incident. They said they were “very concerned about the potential risk of infection for residents”.

Owners HC-One, respond. A spokesperson said, quote: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus. Supporting our Residents is at the heart of what we do and our Colleagues are doing everything they can to care for Residents at Mavis Bank during this difficult time. We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place and we are working closely with our local health and care partners to ensure we are doing all we can to respond to this outbreak.

We take feedback from the Care Inspectorate very seriously. We were disappointed that inspectors found some elements of our robust infection control plan were not being fully implemented and we acted urgently to respond to this feedback. These issues were immediately rectified so that when inspectors returned, they were able to see and approve of the work that had been completed.”

Dozens of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred from Scottish hospitals to care homes, a report has revealed.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said 78 such patients were discharged to care homes between 1 March and 21 April. Only 650 of the total 3,599 elderly patients discharged from hospital during the period had been tested. Nicola Sturgeon, however, said there was “no statistical evidence” hospital discharges led to care home outbreaks.

The analysis found the size of care home played a bigger role, with the largest much more likely to have outbreaks than smaller ones. Deaths in care homes account for about half of Covid-related deaths in Scotland, with about 2,000 resident deaths.

