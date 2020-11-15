A former site recovered from a corruption case is to be the new feria ground (fairground site ) for San Pedro and Nueva Andalucia.

The site located on the Finca La Caridad has at some expense been recovered from individuals involved in corruption cases dealt with by Marbella town hall.

The site was privately valued at 8.000.000 eight million euros in 2018 but revalued at 5.000.000 five million euros in the same year by Marbella town hall,

Proceeds of the sale of the Finca were to become the property of the local council.

The land will now be used for public attractions in the hope it can provide a permanent home for “ferias ” and associated public events and exhibitions as well.

The land is 80.000 sq meters and could facilitate several events and outdoor functions at once.

Situated at Guadaiza, in San Pedro, the land reclaimed in a corruption case could provide income for the council and help surrounding areas.

Angeles Munoz mayor of Marbella and from san Pedro mayor Javier Garcia, visited the site recently which was incorporated into municipal heritage in 2019, and Both agreed whilst resources currently should be concentrated on immediate matters, it was important to look to the future of the site and how it could be developed for the community.

