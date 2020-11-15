Corpse of a young woman has been found next to a Murcia cemetery

THE lifeless corpse of a young woman has been found next to a cemetery in Murcia and according to police sources, she has been dead for some time.

The tragic and horrific discovery was made on Sunday, November 15, next to the cemetery of the Murcian district of La Ñora, in a Rambla area near the district of Javalí Viejo.

It is unknown how she got there, or when she died, but police recovered some objects next to her body including a backpack of a girl who disappeared last summer from the town of Alcantarilla.

Policía Nacional has now taken over the investigation after the corpse was transferred to the Murcia Institute of Legal Medicine to carry out post-mortem tests to determine the cause of the poor woman’s death.

