Christmas Bazaar kept the Paws-Patas wheels turning

PAWS-PATAS has been homing abandoned cats and dogs since 1989 and became a registered charity in 1996.

They held a Christmas Bazaar at the Los Buganvillas outlet earlier this month, raising funds to help them to carry out their vital work which costs them around €9,500 a month in basic running costs and veterinary bills.

Social distancing was maintained, hand-sanitising was obligatory and temperatures were taken over a four-hour period while a whopping €908 was raised for the Paws-Pata shelter.

Located between Los Gallardos and Turre, Paws-Patas usually operates within the Levante area (Cuevas del Almanzora, Huercal-Overa, Vera, Antas, Bedar, Lubrin, Sorbas, Los Gallardos, Turre and Garrucha).

