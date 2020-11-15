Callosa says yes, but no

MORE than 3,500 Callosa residents signed a petition opposing the regional government’s decision to acquire 22 social housing apartments there.

These are all located in the same building and those who have signed the petition fear this could create co-existence problems.

The signatures will now be sent to the Generalitat, Callosa mayor Manuel Martinez announced.

“The town hall is in favour of plans to buy social housing here, and we are grateful to the Generalitat,” he said.

“But we are asking for the apartments to be spread out through the town as this would benefit the users and the building’s existing residents.”

