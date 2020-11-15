Britain may ban sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2030

NUMEROUS reports in the UK National Press say that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now seriously considering moving the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 to 2030.

Originally, the ban was due to come into effect in 2040 and in February of this year was moved to 2035 but according to the Financial Times, (based on unnamed Government sources) the Prime Minister wants to encourage the growth in the market for electric cars in the UK.

This is part of a strategy to achieve climate change targets by 2050.

